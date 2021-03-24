South Carolina defeats The Citadel 8-3

After Clark's homer in the first, Colin Burgess had an RBI single in the second followed by a three-run double by Jeff Heinrich in the third.



Sanders pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and one earned run to go with the 10 Ks. He picked up the win to improve to 3-1. Camden product Devin Beckley (1-2) took the loss for the Bulldogs. He went two innings, striking out four while allowing three hits and two runs.