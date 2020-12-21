Beamer is back in Columbia

Shane Beamer returned to Columbia Sunday afternoon but this time, he brought his support staff from Norman.

The last time Shane Beamer flew into Columbia, it was the day before his introductory news conference and he did not have his family with him.

This past Sunday was a different story as Beamer arrived in Columbia with his most ardent supporters in town.

Shane's wife and kids accompanied him on the trip and they were greeted at the airport by Gamecock athletics director Ray Tanner.

The Beamers have had a busy weekend as they saw Dad help Oklahoma win a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship on Saturday. Now they are in the Midlands getting a feel for the city they hope to be residing in for years to come.