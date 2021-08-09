Harris expects to be ready for the season opener

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris has not been medically cleared to practice just yet due to a "minor procedure" for his back.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina running back Kevin Harris updated his status as the Gamecocks close in on a full week of preseason practice.

Last week at Media Day, head coach Shane Beamer said Harris had a "minor procedure" to treat a back injury and the junior has yet to be medically cleared to be a full participant for practice.

Harris says he is waiting for the clearance and adds he expects to be ready for the September 4 season opener against Eastern Illinois.

“Right now I’m doing pretty good,” Harris said.

“Just waiting to get cleared.”