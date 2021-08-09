Harris expects to be ready for the season opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina running back Kevin Harris updated his status as the Gamecocks close in on a full week of preseason practice.
Last week at Media Day, head coach Shane Beamer said Harris had a "minor procedure" to treat a back injury and the junior has yet to be medically cleared to be a full participant for practice.
Harris says he is waiting for the clearance and adds he expects to be ready for the September 4 season opener against Eastern Illinois.
“Right now I’m doing pretty good,” Harris said.
“Just waiting to get cleared.”
In 2020, Harris burst on to the scene as he led the SEC in rushing for the regular season with 1,138 yards.