When South Carolina faces Florida Saturday at high noon, quarterback Ryan Hilinski should be in the lineup.

The freshman quarterback took a helmet to the knee in Saturday's win at Georgia. The hit came early in the second half and he did not return to the game.

Muschamp said on his Sunday night teleconference that it was a sprained knee that Hilinski suffered and while the coach would know more on Tuesday, he expects Hilinski to play against the Gators.

Once he watched the video of the game, Muschamp said there wasn't anything dirty or malicious about the hit on Hilinski.

"Not at all. The Georgia player tripped on our offensive lineman," Muschamp said.

"There was absolutely no malicious activity at all, absolutely not at all."

Hilinski left the game after completing 15 of 20 passes for 116 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Bryan Edwards.