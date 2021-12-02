Remembering Willie Scott

A Gamecock great passed away earlier this week. Willie Scott was an outstanding tight end but his USC teammate George Rogers says Willie was an even better person.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When George Rogers looks back on the life of Willie Scott, he thinks about the big smile, the warm personality and the most loyal friend one could have.

The 1980 Heisman Trophy winner, Rogers credits Scott and Ben Cornett for giving him room to run as both were outstanding tight ends who took pride in their ability to block for their teammates.

Scott passed away earlier this week at the age of 62 and Rogers said when he learned of Scott's passing, it was tough to take.

"When you lose someone you know, as a friend, you're hurt. And I'm hurt right now," Rogers said.

Rogers provided a window into what made Scott special. First, he was an outstanding basketball player who likely could have played that sport in college. Also, Willie was an outstanding student who was a hit on the dance floor.

"Oh, he could dance," Rogers recalled.