The Gamecock men's basketball team is dealing with another injury to a key starter.

Senior forward Maik Kotsar, who was named Second Team All-SEC this week by the league coaches, suffered a right shoulder injury during Tuesday's practice in Columbia and he is now listed as questionable for Thursday night's SEC Tournament opener.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to play the winner of Wednesday's gams between Arkansas-Vanderbilt.

Kotsar is currently having his best season at Carolina. He is averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game, all of which are career highs.

The team just got Justin Minaya back from a nine-game absence due to a dislocated thumb.