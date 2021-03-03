South Carolina baseball rolls to a win in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL – Joe Satterfield drove in five runs while Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster homered as the University of South Carolina baseball team for erupted 16 runs in the first four innings in a 19-8 win over Winthrop Tuesday night at Winthrop Ballpark in Rock Hill.



The Eagles got on the board first in the first. Scout McFalls led off with a single to left. He stole second and third and scored on Dillon Morton. The Gamecocks answered with five runs in the top of the second, highlighted by a three-run home run from Allen. Satterfield brought in the Gamecocks' first run with an infield single and Josiah Sightler scored a run on a passed ball.



Satterfield drove in a pair in the third on a single to center. The Gamecocks then erupted for nine runs in the fourth on six hits. The big fly came off the bat of Eyster, who belted a three-run home run to the batter's eye in center field.



The Gamecocks plated three in the top of the ninth, two from a double by Brennan Milone. Carolina had 16 hits on the night in winning its seventh in a row and 12th in a row dating back to last year.



Satterfield went 3-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored while Allen went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Eyster drove in three and scored two runs and Braylen Wimmer had two hits and three runs scored.



Sightler earned the win on the mound, pitching the first three innings and allowing three hits while striking out four. Brett Thomas struck out the side in his inning of work as the Gamecocks used eight pitchers on the night.