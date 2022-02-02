Beamer reacts to the departures of Kimrer and Shaw

Two former Gamecock quarterbacks are leaving the South Carolina program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After one season as South Carolina's tight ends coach, Erik Kimrey is leaving to return to the high school ranks.

The former Hammond head coach who won 12 SCISA state titles with the Skyhawks is going to be the new head coach at the Baylor School, a private school in Chattanooga. That school is under the direction of former Hammond headmaster Chris Angel.

“Excited for him," said head coach Shane Beamer.

"Thankful for him and the impact he made in our program in Year 1. I know how much he loves Columbia and how much he loves the University of South Carolina. Excited for the next chapter with him. Like I told him (Tuesday), he and his family, they’re Gamecocks and they’re always welcome here."

Connor Shaw is also leaving the program to return to the private sector. Shaw had been serving in an off-the field role as Director of Football Relations. When Will Muschamp was let go with three games left in the 2020 season, Shaw served as the quarterbacks coach under interim head coach Mike Bobo.

“Connor and I have been talking for about a week and a half or so also," said Beamer.