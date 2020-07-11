Gamecocks have a golden opportunity for another win over a ranked opponent

South Carolina is 0-6 all-time against Texas A&M but if they can channel their play from the Auburn game, the Gamecocks could make things interesting.

A disappointing loss at LSU and an open date later, South Carolina returns to action tonight when they host Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Run defense has been a major issue this season and you would think that has been a major point of emphasis during the open week.

Of course trying to make TAMU quarterback Kellen Mond uncomfortable will be one of the paths of victory for South Carolina who was able to force three Bo Nix interceptions - a big reason why they were able to upset Auburn. But in 144 passes, Texas A&M has not allowed a sack. But if the Gamecocks can apply pressure to Mond to make him hurry his throws or send them off target, then that will be a big key for Carolina's chances.

Offensively for the Gamecocks, that unit will look to continue its solid play although against LSU, USC managed just 24 points.

“We got to protect the quarterback better and have better timing in the passing game,” Muschamp said. “I thought we made some strides there [in a 52-24 loss at LSU]. And we’ll find out on Saturday night how many strides we made.”