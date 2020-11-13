South Carolina volleyball team upsets #4 Florida

Riley Whitesides recorded a match-high 23 kills including the last five of the points in a decisive game 5 as the South Carolina volleyball team defeated fourth-ranked Florida 3-2 Thursday afternoon in the final match of the eight-match fall schedule.

In game five, Florida jumped out to a 9-5 lead before the home mounted a charge. Mikayla Robinson registered four kills on just six swings to help South Carolina start the comeback. From there, Whitesides scored the final five points of the game unanswered for the 15-12 clincher. Whitesides accounted for all five of those points on kills, with the final attack bouncing off the tape and landing in front of Florida's blockers to end the match.