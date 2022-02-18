Baseball is back!

The 2022 college baseball season is underway. Fans flocked to Founders Park for the first game of the season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Opening Day is underway.

The gates were opened at Founders Park for the first college baseball game of the 2022 season.

Under ideal weather on a Friday afternoon, South Carolina hosted UNC Greensboro for the first of three games with game two set for Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday's series finale set for 1:30 p.m.

This is Mark Kingston's fifth season at the helm of the Carolina program and the coach saw some star power on the mound. Former Gamecock catcher Grayson Greiner who has spent the last four seasons in the majors threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Currently a free agent. Greiner is a former News19 Player of the Week from Blythewood High School.

On the receiving end of the first pitch was former Gamecock infielder Scott Wingo who is in his first season as a Carolina assistant.