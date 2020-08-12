Beamer commands the room

New Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer took part in a Monday afternoon news conference where he laid out his vision for Gamecock football.

Shane Beamer laid out his vision to his team on Sunday.

On Monday, he laid out his vision for the public via Zoom.

South Carolina's new head football coach was formally introduced in an afternoon news conference where he talked about his plan going forward.

The son of legendary head football coach Frank Beamer, Shane spent four seasons as an assistant coach under Steve Spurrier at South Carolina. Throw in time spent at Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Georgia and for the last three season - Oklahoma - then you have a coach who feels more than prepared for his first head coaching job.