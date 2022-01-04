Jordan Strachan returning for the 2022 season

South Carolina edge rusher could see more playing time in his second season in the South Carolina program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Strachan has announced he will use his final year of college eligibility and return to the Gamecock program for the 2022 season.

Strachan started his career as a walk-on at Georgia State and after two seasons in the Panther program, he led the FBS with 10.5 sacks in the 2020 season. He would then enter the transfer portal and landed in Columbia.

In his first year at Carolina, Strachan was a reserve defensive edge rusher who finished with 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had an interception and two pass breakups.

Strachan's return follows a parade of defensive players who have announced they will be back in 2022. Brad Johnson, Zacch Pickens, R.J. Roderick have announced they are returning for the 2022 season and with J.J. Enigbare departing for the NFL, Strachan has a chance to enhance his NFL draft stock.