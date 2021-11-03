South Carolina rallies to beat The Citadel 11-7

Carolina was down 6-5 in the eighth before scoring six runs in the frame to take command.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — With a 10-0 record, South Carolina had to work for its 11th as it defeated The Citadel 11-7 Wednesday night at Joe Riley Park in Charleston.

The visitors were down 6-5 in the eighth when they put up six runs in the inning.

Brady Allen's RBI single plated the tying run. Bralyn Winner then doubled to left to give Carolina a 7-6 lead. Josiah Sightler, from Swanea, singled in a pair and Andrew Eyster would connect on a 2-run double to give the Gamecocks a five-run cushion.

Sightler drove in four runs on two hits.