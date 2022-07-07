x
South Carolina adds former Southern Miss infielder

Mark Kingston adds a ninth newcomer via the NCAA Transfer Portal as Will McGillis has committed to the Gamecock program.
Southern Miss. infielder Will McGillis (6) catches against Army during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston continues his aggressive pursuit of players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Kingston has landed a committment from former Southern Miss second baseman Will McGillis, who made his announcement on social media.

Current South Carolina hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Chad Caillet coached McGillis for a couple of seasons at Southern Miss before Caillet left for Texas A&M.

 McGillis will bring some power to the lineup as he hit 16 home runs this past season with 51 RBI to go with a .265 batting average. A team captain for Southern Miss, McGillis did have 57 strikeouts and 32 walks in 287 trips to the plate. 

 

