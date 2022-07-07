South Carolina adds former Southern Miss infielder

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston continues his aggressive pursuit of players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Kingston has landed a committment from former Southern Miss second baseman Will McGillis, who made his announcement on social media.
Current South Carolina hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Chad Caillet coached McGillis for a couple of seasons at Southern Miss before Caillet left for Texas A&M.
McGillis will bring some power to the lineup as he hit 16 home runs this past season with 51 RBI to go with a .265 batting average. A team captain for Southern Miss, McGillis did have 57 strikeouts and 32 walks in 287 trips to the plate.