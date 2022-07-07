South Carolina adds former Southern Miss infielder

Mark Kingston adds a ninth newcomer via the NCAA Transfer Portal as Will McGillis has committed to the Gamecock program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston continues his aggressive pursuit of players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Kingston has landed a committment from former Southern Miss second baseman Will McGillis, who made his announcement on social media.

⬇️ My new uniform.

Blessed to be a South Carolina Gamecock!#ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/tLGSxcJk7u — Will McGillis (@wpmcgillis) July 7, 2022

Current South Carolina hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Chad Caillet coached McGillis for a couple of seasons at Southern Miss before Caillet left for Texas A&M.