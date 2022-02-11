South Carolina's Spring Game will be under the lights

The night game will feature a pre-game concert by Camden native Patrick Davis in the Gamecock Park amphitheater from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Following the game, there will be a post-game fireworks show in Williams-Brice Stadium.



The Spring Game is a part of what is being billed as "Big Gamecock Weekend" which will start on Thursday with the baseball team hosting Ole Miss at 7 pm. The Big Gamecock Weekend continues Friday with beach volleyball against Georgia State and College of Charleston at Wheeler Beach, men's tennis against Texas A&M at the Carolina Tennis Center and the baseball series with Ole Miss continuing at 7:00 p.m.