South Carolina's Spring Game will be under the lights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Garnet and Black Spring Game is traditionally an early afternoon kickoff but in 2022, the backdrop will be much different.
This year's Spring Game on Saturday, April 16 will be under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.
The night game will feature a pre-game concert by Camden native Patrick Davis in the Gamecock Park amphitheater from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Following the game, there will be a post-game fireworks show in Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Spring Game is a part of what is being billed as "Big Gamecock Weekend" which will start on Thursday with the baseball team hosting Ole Miss at 7 pm. The Big Gamecock Weekend continues Friday with beach volleyball against Georgia State and College of Charleston at Wheeler Beach, men's tennis against Texas A&M at the Carolina Tennis Center and the baseball series with Ole Miss continuing at 7:00 p.m.
On Saturday, the baseball team will conclude its series with Ole Miss at Founders Park starting at 1 pm, with a block party before the game outside the stadium.