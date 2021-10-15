The road back home for James Reese V

A.C. Flora graduate James Reese V will finish his collegiate career in his hometown after three previous stops.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He won a state title at A.C. Flora at the Colonial Life Arena and when he hits the court in the November 4 exhibition game against Benedict, the career of James Reese V will have come full circle.

Reese signed with Buffalo before transferring to Odessa Junior College. He spent the last two seasons at North Texas and this past March, he helped the Mean Green win its first game ever in the NCAA Tournament.

But Reese wanted to come home and he figured now was the perfect time for a homecoming. He made the decision to transfer to South Carolina so now, he returns to his most familiar surroundings where family and friends will be able make a short drive to watch James play.