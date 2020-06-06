Friday's "March on the State” event which was designed to raise awareness for racial equality and protest police brutality toward African Americans received some support from the South Carolina football team.

Head coach Will Muschamp, his assistants, staff and players comprised a team of more than 100 people who took part in the march which was part of a now seventh consecutive day of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. An African-American, Floyd died when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death has sparked nationwide anger and has also sparked scrutiny and intense examination of the deaths of African-Americans in police custody.

Gamecock receiver Dakereon Joyner said he is relying on his faith during the last week to help him process everything.

"It’s very emotional. It’s really taken a toll on not just me but my teammates and everybody and the whole community, the black community as well. It’s taking a toll,” Joyner said.

"“I’m a child of God, so I have faith and hope. I think why not us? Why not this generation take a stand and put an end to racism and police brutality? It feels like it’ll never end, but we have to stand for what’s right and do our part and pray for something to change. That's all we can pray for is change."