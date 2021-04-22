A healthy Alex Huntley looks forward to the 2021 season

Hammond graduate battled ankle injuries in his rookie season at South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex "Boogie" Huntley had a stellar career at Hammond School where he left with three state championships, an appearance in the Army All-American Bowl and the Mr. Richland County Player of the Year award.

After signing with South Carolina and going through his first fall camp last summer, Huntley was doing extra conditioning work on his own when he injured his ankle. He would not play until the Texas A&M game when he was in on a few plays. But a few days later, Huntley injured his other ankle in practice and that kept him out until the final game of the season.

But in 2021, Huntley is healthy and looking forward to working his way up the defensive line depth chart. During this spring, Huntley has seen some familiar faces on the new staff. His former high school coach, Erik Kimrey, is coaching tight ends. Also, Huntley had a relationship with new head coach Shane Beamer who recruited Boogie when Beamer was on the Oklahoma staff. So, when Beamer took over, it was a seamless transition for Huntley who says Beamer is still the same energetic and engaging person.