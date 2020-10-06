Carmen Mlodzinski made 19 appearances as a Gamecock pitcher in his freshman season, going 3-6 and picking up a lot of experience.

As a sophomore, he took over as the Friday night starter but a broken foot against Clemson ended his 2019 season after just three appearances.

Then as he was ready for a breakout season in 2020, the pandemic hit and the baseball season was cancelled in March. Carmen's final stats for the shortened 2020 season were a 2-1 record and a 2.84 ERA.

His Gamecock career ended after just 26 appearances. But with a limited workload in college, Mlodzinski has made an impression at Founders Park and in the Cape Cod League. With a fastball that can reach 98 mph on the radar gun, the former Hilton Head standout is expected to be chosen in the first round of the MLB amateur draft which begins tonight.