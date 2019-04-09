Tucker Monheimer scored with three minutes gone into overtime, lifting USC to a 2-1 victory over Gardner-Webb Tuesday night at Stone Stadium.

After Gardner-Webb took a 1-0 lead, Logan Hitzeman earned a penalty inside the box 79 minutes into the contest before Brian Banahan tied the match at 1-1 with the penalty kick.

That set the stage for the Gamecocks in the first overtime period when Josh Corning found Hitzeman who found a sliding Monheimer for the game-winning goal.

After successfully holding serve in the home opener, Carolina improves to 1-1 on the season and will host USC-Upstate Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium.



