Gamecock defensive lineman announces he's returning

Lake Marion product Jabari Ellis is coming back for another year in Columbia.

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — With the NCAA giving athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Jabari Ellis will take advantage of that and be a part of Shane Beamer's first South Carolina team.

The Vance, S.C. native who played at Lake Marion High School announced his intentions on New Year's Eve to return to the Gamecock football program for his final year of eligibility.

"As a South Carolinian, there's pride in wearing Garnet and Black," Ellis said in a Tweet. "These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life. Therefore, it is only fitting that I finish my collegiate career on home soil to fight to bring Carolina back to being a dominant force. See you in 2021 Gamecock Nation."

Beamer responded to the news. "Appreciate you .. Can't wait!".

As a senior this past season, Ellis played all 10 games, recording 27 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss, and a half sack.

Ellis spent two years at Georgia Military before arriving in Columbia.