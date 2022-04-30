x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

South Carolina wins a pitchers duel with Alabama

The Gamecocks win the series with the Crimson Tide after a 2-1 victory at Founders Park.
Credit: WLTX
Dutch Fork product Evan Stone in the dugout after he scored the go-ahead run against Alabama in game two of that series at Founders Park.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team broke a 1-all tie with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Gamecocks earned a series win over Alabama with a 2-1 victory Friday night (April 29) at Founders Park.

Kevin Madden gave Carolina a 1-0 lead in the third with a solo home run. The game remained at 1-0 until the top of the eighth as Dominic Tamez singled home Jim Jarvis. Matthew Becker got a pop out and strikeout to keep the score at 1-1.

Evan Stone led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk. He stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. He then trotted home on Brandt Belk's sacrifice fly to left. Becker then retired the Crimson Tide in order in the ninth as the Gamecocks picked up their eighth SEC win.

Noah Hall was outstanding for the Gamecocks, allowing just three hits with no runs and eight strikeouts in seven innings of work. Becker earned the win, striking out a pair in two innings of relief.

Andrew Eyster had two hits to lead Carolina's offense.

Game three of the series is Saturday at noon at Founders Park.

More Videos

In Other News

NCAA champion, Gamecock Zia Cooke honored with rally, street naming in hometown of Toledo, Ohio