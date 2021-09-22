Injury doesn't take away Zeb's joy after his start at Sanford Stadium

South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland grew up less than 10 miles from Athens and last Saturday, he made his first appearance at Sanford Stadium.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zeb Noland's first game at Sanford Stadium did not last long as he left the game in South Carolina's first series when his hand was stepped on after a pass play.

But on Wednesday, Noland was at the podium speaking to the media and he was still taking stock of the fact that he was able to play in front of family and friends at Sanford Stadium. It's a moment he will always cherish.

Noland grew up in Watkinsville, Georgia which is less than 10 miles from the Georgia campus. His appearance in Athens was the continuation of a Hollywood-type storyline for Noland.

A former quarterback at Iowa State and North Dakota State, Noland came to South Carolina as a graduate assistant but wanted to play a fifth year and it just so happens head coach Shane Beamer was looking for improved depth at quarterback, depth that took a hit when Luke Doty suffered a sprained foot in August.