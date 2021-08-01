Beamer names Panthers assistant as offensive coordinator

Marcus Satterfield has been hired to take over the Gamecock offense.

That didn't take long.

On the same day as Auburn announced Mike Bobo was leaving South Carolina to become the Tigers' offensive coordinator, Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer announced Carolina Panthers assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield will come to USC as offensive coordinator, first reported by Panthers beat writer Joe Person from The Athletic.

Satterfield was with the Panthers for one season after spending his entire coaching career at the college level. He was the offensive coordinator at Temple under Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. He was also Rhule's tight ends coach at Baylor.