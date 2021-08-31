Erik Kimrey is excited to begin his next chapter

Longtime Hammond head football coach will make his debut as the Gamecock tight ends coach Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last time Erik Kimrey had the headsets on for an official game, it was the 2020 SCISA state championship in November. That game ended with Kimrey earning his 12th state title with the Skyhawk program.

But after 17 years of leading Hammond football, Kimrey jumped at the chance to join Shane Beamer's staff at South Carolina.

A former quarterback under Lou Holtz at South Carolina, Kimrey has been a Midlands fixture all his life. A Dutch Fork graduate, Kimrey was a graduate assistant under Holtz at Carolina before taking the Hammond job. After building Hammond into a SCISA powerhouse, Kimrey's coaching career took a dramatic turn in December when Beamer asked him to join the Gamecock coaching staff. That offer allowed Kimrey to fulfill a dream as he has had his eye on joining the Gamecock coaching staff for some time.