Less than 12 hours after USC's stunning loss in Charlotte at the hands of North Carolina, USC center Donell Stanley was sitting in church when the message seemingly was directed at the entire football program. It was a message the senior took to heart considering this is his final season and he will be counted on to keep the team locked in instead of drifting apart.

"The guy, he was talking about mountains and valleys. We’re in the valley right now and you find out who your true friends are,” Stanley said.

“You learn a lot about yourself in the valley. When you’re on the mountain, everything’s going good. We’re in the valley right now and we have each other. It’s dark and it’s cloudy and we have to get out of it. It’s a long season ahead.”

The first step towards getting out of the valley is Saturday at noon when the Gamecocks host Charleston Southern.