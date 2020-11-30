x
Gamecocks earn their first win of the new season

Carolina looks sharper in game two of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
South Carolina's AJ Lawson (00) celebrates with Jermaine Couisnard (5) and T.J. Moss (1) after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points, AJ Lawson added 17 points, and South Carolina beat Tulsa 69-58 in the Hall of Fame Classic. South Carolina trailed 51-49 with 10:47 left after Tulsa’s 11-3 run. 

But the Gamecocks answered with a 15-0 spurt to push their lead into double figures for the rest of the way. Tulsa went scoreless for nine-plus minutes in the second half, missing 13 consecutive field goals. 

Brandon Rachal scored 14 points for Tulsa, and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Elijah Joiner each added 11 points.