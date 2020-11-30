Gamecocks earn their first win of the new season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points, AJ Lawson added 17 points, and South Carolina beat Tulsa 69-58 in the Hall of Fame Classic. South Carolina trailed 51-49 with 10:47 left after Tulsa’s 11-3 run.

But the Gamecocks answered with a 15-0 spurt to push their lead into double figures for the rest of the way. Tulsa went scoreless for nine-plus minutes in the second half, missing 13 consecutive field goals.