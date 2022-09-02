The HBC and Shane Beamer headline the halftime festivities

Steve Spurrier was in town to formally present Shane Beamer with a commemorative football for winning the Steve Spurrier First Year Coach of the Year award.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Steve Spurrier was back at the Colonial Life Arena where he was on the court during halftime of the Kentucky game.

The all-time winningest coach in the history of Gamecock football has taken part in halftime ceremonies before at the CLA and usually he would be accompanied by his team and whatever trophy the program had recently secured.

But on this night, Spurrier was there to honor Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer with the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach of the Year award which is presented by the Football Writers Association of America and Chris Doering Mortgage.

Beamer, who is sharing the award with Tennessee's Josh Heupel, led the Gamecocks to a 7-6 record, capped off by a victory over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

A former assistant under Spurrier at South Carolina, the 2021 season marked Beamer's first season as a head coach.