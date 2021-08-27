Beamer's balancing act

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer is never far removed to where he doesn't feel comfortable jumping back into the role of an position coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He may be about to kick off his first season as a head coach but Shane Beamer has no trouble going back to his previous life as a position coach.

During the various open periods of spring and preseason practice, Beamer has been seen adding his input much like what an assistant would do but he has also been spotted acting like a CEO, overseeing and keeping an eye on all the position groups.