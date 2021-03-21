South Carolina is on the receiving end of a no-hitter

Jack Leiter goes the distance and keeps the Gamecocks from registering a hit in a 5-0 Vandy win.

Jack Leiter threw a complete-game no-hitter with 16 strikeouts as second-ranked Vanderbilt defeated number 16 South Carolina 5-0 Saturday at Hawkins Field.

After allowing a walk to Braylen Winner to open the game, Leiter would retire the next 27 batters. Leiter is the son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter who spent 19 seasons in the majors where he was a part of three World Series championships.

It was the first time since 1990 that South Carolina has failed to register a hit in a game.

Vanderbilt's Tate Kolwyck delivered a pair of home runs in the win.