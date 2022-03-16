Gamecocks kick off spring practice with all eyes on Spencer Rattler

The second spring of the Shane Beamer era kicked off Tuesday morning with the first look at former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather returned to pleasant conditions Tuesday morning, just in time for the first of 15 allotted workouts which comprise spring practice for the Gamecocks.

Head coach Shane Beamer is in his second spring and a lot of national buzz was generated in December when former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced he was transferring to the Gamecock program. The first workout of the spring was also Rattler's first official practice with his new team.

Beamer said Rattler is having to adjust actually getting in a huddle and calling a play which at Oklahoma, was a rarity as plays were signalled in from the sidelines.