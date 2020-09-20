Gamecock men's soccer team opens 2020 with a win

South Carolina's first match of a modified 2020 fall season ends in a 2-0 victory over Georgia Southern.

The first athletics event for South Carolina in 192 days ended with a 2-0 victory for the men's soccer team over Georgia Southern Saturday night at Stone Stadium.

Sophomore Logan Frost started the 2002 season with a first half goal assisted by Brian Banahan in the 31-minute mark.

This marked the second-straight year Frost scored in the opening match of a season.

Banahan finished the match with the unassisted goal in the 90-minute mark of the game.