South Carolina wins series with Florida, looks for a Sunday sweep

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wes Clarke hit his 12th home run of the season and Brannon Jordan recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings as South Carolina defeated Florida 4-1 Saturday at Founders Park.
The victory gives the Gamecocks the series and they can earn a sweep with a win Sunday afternoon.
Jordan did not allow an earned run and only had one walk, which was intentional, in the seven frames to improve to 2-2 on the year. Brett Kerry came on to earn his second save of the season as he worked two innings and he struck out three.
This marks the first time since 2011 that the Gamecocks have won a series with Florida and it's the first time since 2008 they have clinched a series with Florida at home.