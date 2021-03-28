South Carolina wins series with Florida, looks for a Sunday sweep

The Gamecocks defeated Florida 4-1 in game two of their three-game series. It marks the first time since 2011 that South Carolina has taken a series from the Gators.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wes Clarke hit his 12th home run of the season and Brannon Jordan recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings as South Carolina defeated Florida 4-1 Saturday at Founders Park.

The victory gives the Gamecocks the series and they can earn a sweep with a win Sunday afternoon.

Jordan did not allow an earned run and only had one walk, which was intentional, in the seven frames to improve to 2-2 on the year. Brett Kerry came on to earn his second save of the season as he worked two innings and he struck out three.