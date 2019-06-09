Two days before his team plays Charleston Southern, USC head football coach Will Muschamp was on the airwaves with his weekly radio call-in show and it didn't take long for the coach to provide a window into just how painful the UNC loss was.

"In our profession you either win or you’re miserable,” Muschamp said at the beginning of "Carolina Calls".

“It has been a miserable week and I understand that Gamecock Nation is upset. We're all upset together.”

Muschamp had no new news on senior quarterback Jake Bentley who suffered a Lisfranc injury in Saturday's game and is getting a second opinion as to whether foot surgery will be needed or if he can return in a 6-8 week window. Muschamp said Bentley will have his foot examined again Friday.

As expected there will be some changes on the offensive line with veteran Donell Stanley moving back to center with Jordan Rhodes starting at left guard and Jovaughn Gwyn will get the call at right guard. That will mark the first career starts for Rhodes and Gwyn.