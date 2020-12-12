Beamer did have a warmup for being a head coach

New South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was an interim head coach at Virginia Tech for one game in 2014.

Shane Beamer will make his debut as South Carolina's head football coach on September 4, 2021. While that will mark his first official game as a head coach, it won't be Shane's first contest where he is in charge.

In 2014, Beamer was working under his legendary father at Virginia Tech when his father, Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, had to take a break from coaching after the regular season ended as he underwent throat surgery. The associate head coach on staff was tasked with getting the team ready for its bowl game, serving as the interim head coach. So, six years ago, it was Shane Beamer leading the Hokies into their contest with Cincinnati in the Military Bowl. His father watched from the press box as the Hokies defeated the Bearcats 33-17.

So his role as associate head coach gave the younger Beamer another learning experience to prepare him for the job he has now.

"I've been an associate head coach. In December of 2014, my dad had some health issues that prevented him from coaching an entire month and coaching in a bowl game," Beamer said at his introductory news conference this week.

"So for an entire month, I was the acting head coach of the football program at Virginia Tech. I ran staff meetings. I ran practices. I put together game plans and then we went out and beat a great Cincinnati team in the Military Bowl. So having that experience was beneficial."