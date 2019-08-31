USC head football coach Will Muschamp begins his fourth season at the place where his third season ended.

The Gamecocks and North Carolina have kicked off the 2019 season in the Belk College Kickoff.

The game is a reunion of former Texas Longhorn colleagues. Before he was the head coach at USC and Florida, Muschamp was the head coach in waiting under Brown at Texas.

A familiar face is on Brown's staff at UNC. Former Gamecock head football coach Sparky Woods is in his first season as a senior adviser to Brown. He most recently was the running backs coach at Richmond.