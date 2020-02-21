COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks to help No. 1 South Carolina defeat LSU 63-48 for its 20th straight win.

The 6-foot-5 forward controlled the middle and gave the Gamecocks a second-half lift as she scored nine of her points in the final two quarters.

LSU was a difficult out for South Carolina, limiting the Gamecocks to just nine points in the second quarter for their lowest point total in a quarter this season. Jailin Cherry had 13 points to lead LSU. The Tigers have lost 10 straight to the Gamecocks.

South Carolina (26-1, 13-0 SEC) will be at Kentucky on Sunday.