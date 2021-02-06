Bryant, Cousinard will return to the Gamecock program

Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Cousinard have withdrawn from the NBA Draft pool and will remain in the South Carolina program for at least one more season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Cousinard had until July 7 to make their decision final as to whether they were remaining in the NBA Draft pool or returning to school.

But the two have made their decision official and it's good news for head coach Frank Martin as the veterans will be back in the program for the upcoming season.

Bryant, who has been in the program for the past three seasons, announced on Twitter with the words "Unfinished Business" and the message that he was returning. This is huge for the program as the 6-6 forward brings athleticism, scoring ability and experience.

This past season, Bryant averaged career highs of 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Couisnard made his announcement with the words "Let's Run It Back" as he also donned a Gamecock uniform.

Let’s Run It Back 🐔🚦 pic.twitter.com/rziyiWZ7zn — Jermaine Couisnard 5️⃣ (@The__Future11) June 2, 2021