Former Gamecock punter signs with the Panthers

A.C. Flora product Joseph Charlton's football career will remain in the Carolinas after he signed a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.

His home stadiums have been Memorial Stadium and Williams-Brice Stadium.

Add Bank of America Stadium to that list for former Gamecock punter Joseph Charlton.

The A.C. Flora graduate announced on social media Wednesday he has signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Truly an honor to be able to sign with the @panthers . Looking forward to getting to put in work for the team I grew up a huge fan of. KEEP POUNDING! @ Charlotte, North Carolina https://t.co/GcFmlBwjrm — Joseph Charlton (@ritzcharlton_) July 22, 2020

A three-year starter for the Gamecocks, Charlton set a school record for career punting average (45.5) and set two school records during his time in the South Carolina program.

He averaged 44.8 yards per punt in 2018 before breaking his own record as a senior where he averaged 47.7 yards per punt in 2019.

During his senior season, Charlton was a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy award which goes to the nation's top college punter and named after the legendary punter for the Oakland Raiders. After his career at USC, Charlton played in the Reese's Senior Bowl.