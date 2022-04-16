Former Gamecocks come home to Columbia to support Swearinger's charity basketball game

The annual D.J. Swearinger Celebrity Charity Basketball Game drew a host of NFL players who once wore the Garnet and Black.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the eve of the South Carolina Spring Game, former Gamecock cornerback D.J. Swearinger hosted his annual Celebrity Charity Basketball Game at the Gamecock Volleyball Facility.

San Francisco WR/RB Deebo Samuel and Atlanta RB Mike Davis were just two of the former Gamecocks who were on the court along with Swearinger. This star-studded basketball game benefit's D.J.'s 2 Spoonz Foundation which assists under-privileged kids and makes a positive impact within Swearinger's Greenwood community.

Swearinger was drafted in the second round by the Houston Texans back in 2013. He has also played for Tampa, Arizona and Washington, Oakland and New Orleans. Swearinger spent the 2021 season on the practice squad with Indianapolis and he is currently a free agent. Swearinger continues to keep himself in peak physical condition for whenever he receives a phone call from a potential employer.