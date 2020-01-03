Thomas Farr tossed 5.0 effective innings to lead South Carolina to an 8-5 victory over Clemson at Segra Park on Saturday afternoon. The Gamecocks, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 7-3 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 8-2.

Davis Sharpe plated the game’s first run in the first inning on a groundout, then South Carolina responded with two runs in second inning, highlighted by Andrew Eyster’s run-scoring triple. After the Gamecocks scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, Adam Hackenberg plated a run on a groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning. South Carolina scored two runs on three singles in the seventh inning and a run in the top of the eighth inning. Sharpe lofted a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, his second of the season.

Farr (2-0) earned the win by allowing two hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with three strikeouts. Brett Kerry pitched the final 0.2 innings to record his first save of the year. Sharpe (1-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up six hits, four runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 2 p.m.