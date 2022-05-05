South Carolina men's golf team headed to Oklahoma

The Gamecocks are the number four seed with top-ranked Oklahoma set as the top seed on its home course.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 24th-ranked South Carolina men's golf team has its road map to Scottsdale which is where the NCAA Championship will be decided.

But first, there are six regional sites who will decide which teams contend for a national championship.

Carolina is the fourth seed in the Norman Regional where top-ranked Oklahoma will be the top seed on its home course.

The Gamecocks need to be among the top five teams at that Regional if they want to punch their ticket to Scottsdale.