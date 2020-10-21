South Carolina looks to build on the Auburn win

A year ago, the Gamecocks had a win over a Georgia team which was ranked third nationally at the time.
But the team was not able to capitalize on that victory and it ended up with just one more victory in 2019.
Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp believes the 2020 team has a better chance of taking advantage of a signature win in the SEC.
"You know I've seen a team that' improved this year improved from game one to game four every week and I would say that after all three phases," Muschamp said at his weekly Tuesday news conference.
"I would say after the Georgia game, offensively, we didn't make much improvement at all and we lost confidence which affects your entire team, not just your offense. So that's what I've seen. This team continues to improve. This team continues to practice the right way. That wasn't always the case last year, to be honest. From that standpoint, it's been very pleasing. But I also think, it goes back to the leadership of the team. This has been a team that's handled how we practice and the expectation of what we need to do to prepare in order to be successful on Saturday. I think this team has handled it pretty well. We'll see as we move forward."
The next gauge of where this team is at is Saturday night in Baton Rouge against a 1-2 LSU team. Kickoff in Death Valley is set for 7:00 p.m.