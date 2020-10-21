South Carolina looks to build on the Auburn win

"I would say after the Georgia game, offensively, we didn't make much improvement at all and we lost confidence which affects your entire team, not just your offense. So that's what I've seen. This team continues to improve. This team continues to practice the right way. That wasn't always the case last year, to be honest. From that standpoint, it's been very pleasing. But I also think, it goes back to the leadership of the team. This has been a team that's handled how we practice and the expectation of what we need to do to prepare in order to be successful on Saturday. I think this team has handled it pretty well. We'll see as we move forward."