The college basketball season may have been cut short but that hasn't stopped that sport from honoring excellence.

Case in point - South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris who is one of four finalists for the Citizen Naismith Player of the Year award. Harris is vying to become the second Gamecock to win that award after A'ja Wilson did so in 2018.

This announcement comes less than 24 hours after she was named the winner of the Dawn Staley Award by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia. That award is named after the Philly native and goes to the player who exemplifies the traits that Staley showed during her playing career - ball handling, scoring, the ability to distribute the ball and the will to win.

Harris is the program's all-time assists leader with 705 and she was recently named First Team All-SEC for the first time after posting a career high 12.0 points per game scoring average.

She is the first Gamecock to record 700 assists, finishing with 705 to rank 10th all-time in the SEC. Harris also holds the school record for career assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.55, and she is tied for the program record with 139 games played. In addition to her 11 double-doubles, the most points-assists double-doubles in program history, she ranks among the program's top 10 in seven other career categories – free throw percentage (. 792, 2nd), minutes played (4,168, 2nd), games started (127, 2nd), assists per game (5.1, 3rd), steals (224, 8th), made 3s (135, 9th), 3-point field goal percentage (.328, 10th) and minutes per game (30.0, 10th).