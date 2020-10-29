Columbia freshman has left the Gamecock hoops program

A.C. Flora product Patrick Iriel was a part of the 2020 recruiting class

Just a couple of weeks into preseason drills and a member of Frank Martin's 2020 recruiting class has left the program and will likely withdraw from school, that according to GamecockCentral.com.

A.C. Flora graduate Patrick Iriel was a 3-star prospect and at 6-10, provided a big body in the post for Martin.

Iriel, who had drawn praise from the coach in the preseason, was a part of a signing class which included fellow Columbia native Ja'Von Benson from Ridge View High School.