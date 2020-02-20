One of Steve Spurrier's greatest contributions to the journalism industry is his term "talking season" which has been used by more than one media member to describe that period between the end of spring practice and the start of preseason practice. It's when there is a lot of talking about the upcoming season and part of that period is the spring speaking circuit such as the Spurs Up Tour.

Talking Season hits its peak in July with the respective media gatherings to preview the college football season and the SEC has released its schedule for its four-day event known as SEC Media Days.

Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp will be on the last day, July 16, with Texas A&M and Auburn.

2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

Monday, July 13

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 14

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

Wednesday July 15

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

Thursday July 16

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

The names above are listed alphabetically by school and are not an indicator of the actual order of appearance. The players who will be accompanying the head coaches will be announced at a later date.