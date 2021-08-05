Stuart Lake is leaving the South Carolina program

Gamecock assistant coach is stepping away from baseball to take a job outside of baseball.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Longtime South Carolina baseball staff member Stuart Lake is leaving the program to take an unspecified job away from the sport.

Lake just wrapped up his second stint at South Carolina working from 2017 to the end of this past season and he had several roles including volunteer assistant, camp coordinator and for the past two seasons, he was the Gamecocks' hitting coach.

A former head coach at Charleston Southern, Lake was originally with the team in the late 1990s and early 2000s and was part of the 2002 College World Series team and again starting in 2017 until the end of the 2021 season.

