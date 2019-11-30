On Senior Night, Mikayla Shields recorded 17 kills and surpassed 1,500 career kills as South Carolina defeated Arkansas 3-0 Friday night at the Carolina Volleyball Center.

South Carolina finishes the regular season with a 19-11 overall record, and an 11-7 mark in SEC play. The 11 league wins are the most since the 2008 team won 12 SEC games.

The Gamecocks finish the regular season sixth in the SEC standings and they will learn Sunday night if they have done enough to earn what would be a second consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.