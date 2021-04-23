South Carolina evens series with Arkansas with 6-2 victory

The bullpen shuts down the Arkansas offense while the Gamecock offense comes through in the later stages.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Andrew Peters came out of the bullpen and delivered three scoreless innings and the Gamecocks used a four-run sixth inning to defeat Arkansas 6-2 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Friday at Founders Park.

The 11th-ranked Gamecocks and top-ranked Razorbacks will play the rubber game of the series at 7:00 p.m.

In the sixth, South Carolina loaded the bases with one out and would score a run in their next four trips to the plate including RBI singles by Andrew Eyster and George Calil which sandwiched a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.